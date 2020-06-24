Things to Do in Tutukaka When Staying at Pacific Rendezvous Resort

Now that Kiwis can travel around New Zealand and take a ‘Staycation’ in their own country, we are fortunate to have a plethora of choices of fabulous places to go and places to stay. Pacific Rendezvous Resort has been providing a fabulous place to stay for 25 years, and they are as popular today as they were all those years’ ago, and they have some great tips on things to do in Tutukaka, where they are located.

With more beaches, surf and quaint coastal communities than you can shake a stick at, the Tutukaka Coast is an absolute must for anyone travelling New Zealand. On land, you have an endless choice of walkways to some of New Zealand’s largest trees, and beach-view campgrounds in the most secluded places. At sea, you have the world-class dive location of the Poor Knights Islands, as well as epic surf locations and great beaches for a swim. Tutukaka and the Tutukaka Coast is just a 30-minute drive from Whangarei, so it’s a no-brainer when you’re road tripping around the Northland region.

The Tutukaka Coast was rated as one of the top coastal destinations on the planet by National Geographic Traveller, and is a detour you won’t want to miss on your journey north. The first coastal village you’ll encounter is Ngunguru, where a sheltered harbour is protected by a long promontory of sand, and a little further on is Tutukaka itself – diving and fishing charters leave from the town's modern marina.

This is the place to catch a dive boat to the world-renowned Poor Knights Islands Marine Reserve, or hook into a deep sea fishing expedition, depending on the time of year. With an incredible marine life of over 125 species calling the Poor Knights home, diving at the islands makes for a wonderful experience.

Next stop is Matapouri, a beautiful horseshoe-shaped bay that’s perfect for swimming (even in winter, if you’re wearing a wetsuit). There are plenty of beach houses in this area; if you want to rent one, talk to a local real estate company.

Just up the hill from Matapouri is the track to Whale Bay. Fringed by large pohutukawa trees, this sheltered beach is both beautiful and peaceful. Getting there along the walking track is half the fun. Beyond Whale Bay, the beaches are more open to the ocean, and Sandy Bay is a much-loved surfing spot when conditions are right.

Tutukaka and Ngunguru offer restaurants, cafés and a wide range of accommodation including private holiday homes, resort motels, apartments, B&Bs and a campground