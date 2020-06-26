Eunice Taylor Back Up & Running After COVID-19

Following the Government directive for Level 1, Eunice Taylor are happy to welcome your visits once again. You can sign up for NZ COVID Tracer and get started creating your digital diary by scanning the official QR code at their entrance when you visit. Alternatively, a register is at the entrance for each visitor to sign on arrival to enable contact tracing. Also, they ask visitors to please ensure you use safe practice handwashing before you leave your homes, and use the hand sanitizer available at the front door.

Similarly, if you currently have orders in the system, please let them know if your lead-times have changed as a result of COVID-19 so that they can prioritise work accordingly. For customer supplied fabric orders, please ensure your fabric has been ordered for delivery to them as soon as possible, and please be understanding of any delays in their lead-times for orders, as a result of uncertainty with suppliers’ manufacturing capabilities.

With over 1000 different styles to choose from, Eunice Taylor can offer various sizes, shapes and styles of lamp to create ambient light in every room of your home. They can also manufacture any lamp shade, that you may have designed or have seen in a magazine or advertisement, and don’t forget, if you have a favourite lamp shade that needs repairing or recovering Eunice Taylor can help you.

Since Covid-19 Level 2 the team at Eunice Taylor are slowly seeing encouraging signs that businesses are endeavouring to revisit projects that have been on hold since the start of the pandemic. The domino effect of delays in construction of new projects as well as refurbishments, along with the postponement of the manufacture of their products while their suppliers were closed, extends to the delay of planned shipments, all beyond their control at Eunice Taylor Ltd. They are fully operational, and welcome all enquiries for our products and our services.

the team at Eunice Taylor say, "Your support of our business is much appreciated and we look ahead with hope that our lighting will continue to shine and brighten your post COVID-19 future"