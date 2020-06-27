Download the Ideal Webshop App From Ideal Electrical Supplies

Ideal Electrical offers the finest selection of electrical supplies New Zealand wide, and are among the country’s leading electrical wholesalers. You can visit their online store for a range of instruments and a top range of electrical cables, but you can also access their products via their Webshop App.

With Ideal Electrical’s new Webshop App, you can search across thousands of products, view your live prices, stock availability nationwide and technical documentation, and access Saved Lists to order quickly. You can also access your account details, orders, invoices, statements and product pricing, all in real-time, anytime through your account. Create and share (with your team) Saved Lists for fast and accurate ordering.

The app has handy features like barcode scanning and voice search. Simply scan the product barcodes and add to cart, or try the voice search and add to cart, a simple and fast solution. With the Webshop App you can find an Ideal Branch near you and how to get there, view store hours and click to call or email.

Ideal Electrical provide intrinsic value, with a broad range of sustainable and innovative products and services for automation, technical, supply, and energy management. As market leaders in the field, Ideal Electrical offers an extensive nationwide branch network, servicing the electrical supply needs of the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. with the best range of electrical supplies New Zealand has to offer.

They boast an experienced team spread across 48 branches and over 100,000 products, offering more than just the highest value electrical cable New Zealand wide. They offer a network of expertise in the field electrical components, going well out of their way to find what their valued customers are looking for. Ideal Electric has expanded their reach globally, and now distribute in 32 countries worldwide, making them an international standard bearer among electrical wholesalers.

Shop online on the Ideal Electric website today, or with your Webshop App, and for more information on electrical supplies Auckland, electrical hardware NZ and electrical tools NZ please go to https://www.ideal.co.nz .