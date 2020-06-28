Proquip NZ New Offering of Online Product Demonstrations

Proquip Demo is a new initiative Proquip NZ have trialed throughout the COVID-19 lockdown period and have found to be a fantastic way to reach their clients and potential customers in locations outside Auckland and Wellington, so for a live demonstration on any of their industry-leading machinery and equipment, you can contact their sales team today.

Hosted by their expert team, Proquip Demo is a one-to-one or one-to-many live demonstration hosted via video conferencing platforms such as Zoom, that help you learn about their cleaning equipment first-hand. Live demonstrations are a valuable way to understand more about the equipment, see how it works, and how it can help you in your business before taking that next step of purchasing or leasing.

Like many businesses that have adapted during the Covid-19 isolation period, Proquip wanted to be able to reach their customers during this time, as many are in essential services and industries, and they quickly recognised the benefits of using video conferencing platforms to conduct meetings, and live equipment demonstrations for their customers. Live online demos are a great way for them to talk to their customers throughout New Zealand and make learning about their products easier and more efficient, while being informative, educational, and thorough. They can talk to just you, or you and your team, provide close-ups of machinery dashboards, and see the machine live in action cleaning floors, windows, upholstery – anything your business needs to understand how it will help you.

If you are interested in any of Proquip’s machinery or cleaning equipment, you can book a live one-on-one online demonstration with them. Throughout the demonstration, you will be able to speak with their experts and ask questions as they take you through how their cleaning machines work and how they can help your business.

You are free to ask any questions that come to mind, and each of the demonstrations will be an informal, one-on-one meeting for you to learn in your own way online. Being hosted through the live video platform of your choice such as Zoom, Proquiop’s demos will be available for anyone throughout New Zealand, without having to travel to one of their physical locations. Each of these demos are a free service provided by Proquip to make things easier for you.

Proquip will contact you and schedule a time for the live demo, and please note some times will not be available as per their work hours and prior bookings, and for more information on high pressure carpet extractors and floorcare chemicals please go to https://www.proquipnz.co.nz