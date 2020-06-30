Performance Improvement Plans - A Valuable Tool for Employees and Employers

A performance improvement plan, or PIP, is a plan formulated with clear guidelines of what an employee needs to do to improve their performance, in order to succeed in their role. While they may be viewed in a negative light, PIPs are a tool for employers and employees alike to improve the working relationship and get the result they want.

With jobs becoming scarcer due to the impact of COVID-19 and expectations high for employees to perform, it would appear that the PIP process is being more frequently utilised to ensure that both parties are getting the most out of the employment relationship. BuckettLaw has some tips to ensure that they are carried out correctly for the benefit of both parties.

It is important that employers have been providing clear and frequent feedback to employees well before presenting a PIP, giving the employee time and opportunity to improve their performance without a formal plan. Initiating a PIP should never come as a surprise and the development needs of the individual should never be ‘new’ information. Specific examples of where performance is lacking should be given, and a clear path for improvement provided, with clear definitions of what ‘good’ looks like. Feedback should also be provided by the employee, and everything documented. Do not treat the PIP as some kind of disciplinary process, as it is not—it is performance management.

