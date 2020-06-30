Event Entries Opening Up so Get Online Today at FuelMe for All Your Running Requirements

With event entries starting to open up again this week, this is the perfect time to get motivated to train harder and get out and about, and FuelMe have some new Version 5 Ultimate Direction vests arriving soon.

If you’re ready to take your running to new, adventurous places, the Signature Series Mountain Vest is equipped to carry the gear that will enable successful summit bids.

Constantly imitated but never surpassed, Signature Series Vests changed the world of hydration forever, and their FIFTH version continues to make the crucial improvements competitors are still chasing. There are four models to choose from, each in three sizes, and all of them are lighter, more durable, with a better fit.

The Signature Series 5.0 Race vest is now reservoir-compatible, with more storage

Comfort Cinch 2.0 provides on-the-go fit adjustments quicker and more comfortably

The entire Signature Series 5.0 comes with the updated Body Bottle II 500

Lighter weight than 4.0, with better capacity

Improved materials make it more abrasion resistant and durable

Similarly, new Injinji wool socks are now in stock. Injinji Socks are a California based “toesock” company, specialising in making socks that help protect your feet while running or exercising. The secret is Injinji’s five-toe sleeve design. The free flowing design allows your toes to splay naturally, enabling greater stability and more comfort. This means you can spend less time worrying about foot discomfort and more time planning your next adventure.

Today their product line has expanded to include a wide range of socks for every athletic lifestyle, and the benefits of wearing Injinji toesocks include blister prevention; with each toe protected, skin-on-skin friction is completely eliminated, protecting your foot from blisters and hot spots.

It also includes total foot utilisation – when your toes are separated and properly aligned, your weight is distributed evenly. This allows your entire foot to be engaged in any athletic activity and moisture management – each toe is wrapped in “sweat-wicking” material so your foot will be drier and more comfortable.

Finally, there is a clearance sale on UD 4.0 vests offering up to 45% off, and for more information on women’s sports clothes, men’s sports clothing and sport supplements please go to https://www.fuelme.co.nz .