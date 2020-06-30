Stardome is Re-opening!

Stardome are delighted to be able to manaaki you back to Stardome on Wednesday, 3rd June 2020!

At Stardome, the safety and wellbeing of their manuhiri (visitors) and kaimahi (staff) are of the highest importance. To keep everyone safe, there are extra protocols Stardome have introduced around hygiene, physical distancing, and contact tracing.

The procedures will be clearly visible to you when you arrive, and include clearly marked spots to stand in the queue, readily available hand sanitiser, physical spacing in the planetarium, and a contact tracing register. Their kaimahi will also provide any extra assistance you might need.

From June 3rd, Stardome will be open to the public in the evenings Tuesday – Sunday from 6pm-9.30pm for Planetarium shows. These will be limited for June 2020, but keep an eye out on their website as they will be adding more shows to the schedule as they move forward.

Unfortunately, they will not be able to offer telescope viewing as part of your visit and some of their high-touch interactive displays may be unavailable.

They are open to schools from Wednesday 3 June, but unfortunately, will be closed to the public during the day, and their gift shop will be open Tuesday – Friday from 10am to 5pm.

For all general and venue hire enquires please contact Stardome on 09 624 1246 or through their website info@stardome.org.nz .

Booking A Planetarium Show

You must pre-book your ticket. In order to maintain safe physical distancing Stardome have limited seating capacity, so they encourage you to book early so you can secure your preferred timeslot.

They also ask that you please arrive no earlier than 15mins before your show.

To book a show please see their ‘What’s On’ guide on their website go to https://www.stardome.org.nz/whats-on/ and for more information on function venues Auckland, astronomy NZ and corporate venue hire please go to www.stardome.org.nz