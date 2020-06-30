Fluid Recruitment Say Temporary & Contract Recruitment Needs More Likely to be in Higher Demand Now

As we emerge from Level 2 into Level 1 of the COVID-19 lockdown, many people are finding that their job situations are changing drastically, with some even being made redundant. These are very difficult times for both employers and employees, and this is where Fluid Recruitment come in with their preferred supplier status enabling them to help people to find the right job for them.

As they explain it, Temporary and Contract Recruitment needs are likely to be in higher demand over the next six months than has been the case normally This was also proved to be the case after the GFC. By being specialists in their industry verticals allows them to bring real knowledge to a recruitment process. They are able to utilise their networks and market insight to add-value where a generalist recruitment agency would otherwise not be able to do so. and their nationwide approach enables them to reach a wider pool of prospective clients and job seekers.

Enlisting with Fluid Recruitment will give several benefits to candidates. It can lead to more exciting and engaging opportunities, with candidates experiencing different working environments and cultures and can still potentially lead to a permanent position long term. Similarly, regarding benefits to companies, it will help reduce the risk when hiring, providing flexibility and allowing them to navigate budget restrictions on headcount, whilst still ensuring key positions are filled.

Fluid Recruitment provide a full 360 process for their clients and candidates when it comes to Temporary Recruitment needs, which includes all the necessary legal documentation and paperwork. Their success is built on their reputation, and they take pride in the long-term relationships that they have established over the past 10 years.

