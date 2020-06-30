Wendy's Boutique Say Level 1 the Time to Strut Your Stuff in Autumn/Winter Style

It may seem as though we have been ‘locked down’ forever, as we have been denied our most basic right, shopping for our autumn/winter wardrobe, but the good news is that Wendy’s Boutique say they have more autumn winter new arrivals to come! After what seemed like an interminable hiatus, it’s time to dabble in the gorgeous colours of a 2020 winter; tones of mustard, rust, olive and berry.

Wendy of Wendy’s Boutique says that, “Fashion serves the most basic function of making you look good, which in turn does wonders for lifting the spirits. So, whether you have spent some of your lock down time hunting for golden finds in the back of your wardrobe, or giving your shelves a well needed sort, it may be that you have realized you need one or two basics to carry through to this new season. And even if you don’t, then simply sifting through the stunning new season styles is a lovely way to catch up with the looks that will be brightening up this transitional time”.

If it’s beautiful colours you want, combined with divine fabrics, it’s hard to look past Trelise Cooper’s latest collection of ‘make me happy’ skirts, starting with her Tulle the World Skirt, with layers of tulle in this season’s earthy khaki tones. The in vogue pleated skirt features a sparkly black elasticated waistband and a soft tulle layered mid-length skirt.

Similarly, Trelise’s Hustle Bustle Skirt in a printed silk blend jacquard, is a gathered midi skirt with extra fullness at the back, with a sparkly black elastic waistband and side pockets. This also comes in fun, oversized spot crinkle cotton silk blend fabric.

So, if for no other reason than to make you feel good, jump online today to view these and other gorgeously coloured garments