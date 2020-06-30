Get Green Group Collective's Full Range Bundles for Babies

Now you can get Green Group Collective’s New Edition products in one bundle, making it the perfect baby shower gift. Made from 100% food-grade silicone, your Pumpd breast pump is durable, easy to clean and safe for mum and baby. Soft and simple, this is designed to work naturally with your let down.

Similarly, their water-based sanitisers use a unique, antimicrobial molecule that acts like microscopic pins to pierce and kill bugs—a bit like a pin popping a balloon. Germs can’t build up resistance or turn into superbugs. This incredible little molecule means New Edition don’t need to use nasty chemicals like triclosan, phenoxyethanol or alcohol, making them safe and non-irritating for grown-ups, babies and kids (including pets).

Their Baby Hand Sanitiser forms an antimicrobial coating that bonds to the surface of the skin and helps protect against 99% of germs and pathogens for up to 24 hours. This means you only need to apply to baby or little ones once, preferably in the morning, and they are protected for the day.

Baby Hand Sanitiser is non-toxic, alcohol-free, and provides 24 hours of protection from one application, and the antimicrobial coating that is applied to your baby or little one’s hands through a single application means the sanitiser physically bonds to the surface of their skin. This means that they can continue their normal daily activities including washing hands and the sanitiser will continue to kill germs. The spray top also makes it easier to apply than the foamer, especially for little wrigglers.

All you need to do is spray the sanitiser on your baby or child's hand and allow to dry, and it will stay active from one application for up to 24 hours.