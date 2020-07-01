Likeable Lab Offers Valuable Social Media Copy Insights

Likeable Lab has further demonstrated their command of social media, providing several proven methods to transform words into sales.

Their social media strategy is built around personalisation and creating content that empowers a business to speak directly to its customers.

The social media marketing agency encourages brands to focus on creating a voice that can easily connect with people. The voice of the brand must communicate with an audience rather than at them, so that engagement is as authentic as possible. Maintaining a consistent voice is also important because it builds a foundation of trust between a brand and its customers.

Likeable Lab also recommends that brands always have a call to action. This may seem obvious, but many brands neglect to offer their customers a clear, easy path to conversion. When creating copy or content, brands can ask their audience to visit their website, leave a comment, or shop on their Insta feed, giving their audience a simple objective.

When writing copy that sells, Likeable Lab believes it is imperative to write with purpose. No target market will care about empty, disingenuous words, so copy must be written with clear intent and value. This makes content more shareable, which will ultimately increase a brand’s reach.

Storytelling is an important part of the content creation process. It is important to take the audience on a journey. This journey could be long-form storytelling or short and sharp snippets or taglines. It is important to think outside the box and experiment with what works best for a brand’s audience.

Finally, Likeable Lab believes that social proof is just as important as social content. Social proof is a way to demonstrate that a company’s methods work, from client testimonials to positive reviews and messages, brands can make their audience believe that they can get the same results as these happy customers.

To learn more, visit the Likeable Lab website: https://www.likeablelab.com