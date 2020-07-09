Ideal Electrical Runs Winter Lighting Credit Promotion

Each year during the winter months, Ideal Electrical notices a spike in the search for and sale of lighting products, which inspired them to launch their annual winter lighting special for their customers. This July, they are staging a three-pronged promotion on their online store for their customers. This month’s promotion consists of a weekly flash sale, the winter lighting credit and Ideal Electrical’s lighting clearance sale.

The weekly flash sale is great for Kiwis who love a good Maccas run. Simply spend $100 on eligible products to receive a McDonald’s Big Mac voucher. Products change every week, but the deal remains the same! Visit the website to find out which products qualify for the sale this week.

As for the winter lighting promotion, Ideal Electrical is providing customers with a 10% account credit if you spend $500 on selected products. Lastly, for the clearance sale, simply grab yourself a bargain on a huge range of products on clearance (while stocks last), with new products being loaded every day.

Ideal Electrical’s 48 branches are in easy reach of all New Zealand cities and towns. From Whangarei in the North to Invercargill in the deep South, they have branches manned by their friendly, knowledgeable staff to help you with any project. With thousands of products available online and in-store, they’re likely to have exactly what you are looking for, and if not, they will do their very best to get it for you.

Whether your project is commercial, residential or industrial, the Ideal Electrical team will go out of their way to look after you as their valued customer, so keep an eye out for their promotions! Shop electrical tools NZ wide on https://www.ideal.co.nz/nzi/ today!