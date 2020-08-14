Auckland Escort Jobs by Dark Angels Elite Escort Agency

Dear Prospective Escort,

I’m Natasha, the owner and operator of Dark Angels Elite Escort Agency, a high-end Auckland escort agency.

I assume you’re on this web page because you are searching for an escort job in Auckland – and you’re maybe even considering joining my agency. Well, great news! You’re researching the right agency.

Escorting is an exciting venture in many ways.

Firstly, escorting can be very financially rewarding – especially with my agency as I compensate my escorts generously. As a matter of fact, I’m confident that my agency is one of the highest paying agencies in New Zealand, if not the highest. I do this in order to attract and retain the crème de la crème. Hopefully, you’re one of them.

Secondly, sex is fun. Our clients tend to be gentlemen who know how to treat a lady. And because it’s important to me that my escorts also have as good a time as possible, I do my best to organise mutually pleasurable encounters.

Lastly, escorting has turned out to be a huge boost in self-confidence for my escorts. It’s a great feeling to be desired and treated well by our clients. Although a number of my escorts joined my agency due to the financial incentives, most have stayed because they genuinely enjoy the experience.

It’s also important to note that Dark Angels is not a brothel. There are no premises to report to. Most bookings are located at the clients’ upscale Auckland CBD hotels though incalls can also be arranged.

All bookings are done strictly by appointment only. You’ll just need to let me know which days and times you’re available. I’ll work around your schedule.

I take the privacy and security of all my escorts very seriously. The protocols I have in place have proven to be very effective, so you should have little-to-no concern when it comes to your privacy and security.

Do you check out testimonials from my past and current Angels to give you a bit more idea on how I operate my agency and what kind of environment I provide. :)

So, what do you need to do to join my agency? The first step in the process is filling out our escort application form here: https://darkangels.co.nz/auckland-escort-jobs/. Or, if you prefer, you may opt to email all the requested information to accounts@DarkAngels.co.nz. Don’t hesitate to call or text me first if you have any questions. My number is 022 021 2304.

If all goes well, we’ll organise a coffee date so we can meet face-to-face and assess if we’re a fit for each other.

I look forward to hearing from you soon!

Lots of love,

Natasha