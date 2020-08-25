Craft Homes Talk About 'Code-Plus' Building As Revealed by the BRANZ Report

HAMILTON

Few homes in New Zealand are currently built to standards beyond the minimum performance criteria. However, ‘Code-plus’ homes are known to offer a huge number of benefits to their occupants. They demonstrate “better performance, improved liveability, healthier indoor environments, greater energy efficiency, and reduced building running costs, as well as better accessibility, durability, and resilience. Additionally, a Code-plus approach is more likely to help New Zealand achieve the 2050 target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

Available evidence suggests that the majority of new houses are constructed to a quality that complies with the minimum requirements, but only a few go higher. These ‘bare minimum’ houses are the poorest- performing homes that can legally be built. However,

in most cases, there’s no incentive to build beyond the minimum code requirements.

Research done by BRANZ found varying levels of consumer trust in building professionals. However, when the builder and consumer “share similar values such as an interest in sustainability”, a Code-plus home will more likely be achieved.

The relationship and degree of trust between the designer, builder, and consumer are more important than ever. The decision to make the additional investment in building a higher-performing home is a major one. As building professionals, Craft Homes believe it is their responsibility to educate themselves and their teams on the technical aspects and resulting benefits of building beyond code

Craft Homes believe that an important part of their role is to educate clients about the benefit of incorporating the basic features of a high performing home, such as airtightness and ventilation. The consumer can then make an informed decision as to whether they would like to incorporate some of these features into their home.

There has traditionally been an intense focus on the upfront cost of house construction, and comparatively little consideration of running costs. Clients (including developers) often focus on what can be seen – large living spaces, attractive bathroom and kitchen fixtures – and think less about performance. Where building above Code minimums requires additional upfront cost – for example, to specify R4.0 or R5.0 insulation in the roof – the client may need to be given help to understand increases in comfort and reductions in running costs that justify the upfront cost.

