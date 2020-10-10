Scoring Tries Means Money For Charity As North Harbour Take On Hawkes Bay

The QBE North Harbour Mitre 10 Cup team will be scoring tries for more than just a win when they take on Hawkes Bay on Saturday at 2.05pm at North Harbour Stadium.

For every try scored by Harbour against Hawkes Bay, QBE Insurance will donate $2000.00 to its charity, Orange Sky. This will feature on the big screen at North Harbour Stadium as well.

Orange Sky provides free laundry, warm showers and companionship to people experiencing homelessness. https://orangesky.org.nz/ It also highlights that Saturday 10 October is official World Homeless Day.

“Part of what we do at Orange Sky is we communicate with the homeless. We work with other organisations and provide a safe place for the homeless to get washing done, have a shower and they can use our services for free,” said Eddie Uini, Orange Sky NZ manager.

“There’s a lot of people doing it tough at the moment. We have a weekly schedule around Auckland working with different groups, bringing companionship, washing and showers. Things which others take for granted. It goes a long way.

It’s a massive opportunity for us being partnered with QBE and the effort from North Harbour rugby. it’s a big thing for us, we say all the best to the team.”

It’s an important match for both teams in the Mitre 10 Cup as the home team beat defending champions, Tasman last week and Hawkes Bay won the Ranfurly Shield in their last game.

The game kicks off at 2.05pm at North Harbour Stadium with a crowd allowed for the first time this season. There is also a Farah Palmer Cup game earlier in the day as the Harbour Hibiscus take on Waikato in their final match of the season – kickoff at 11.35am. Tickets on sale at the gate or through iticket https://www.iticket.co.nz/events/2020/oct/qbe-harbour-v-hawkes-bay

North Harbour will be giving out orange T-shirts to members of the crowd to highlight the homeless in New Zealand.