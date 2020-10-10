New Hotels Opening in Auckland in 2020

AUCKLAND

2020 has been a total disaster for the Auckland tourism market and hotels in particular. But opening a new hotel is a long term proposition with years of planning and construction. So inspite of the current economic climate Auckland has already seen two new hotels open this year.

The long overdue, but totally worth the wait, 5 star Park Hyatt Auckland. Located where the Viaduct Harbour meets Wynyard Quarter this is the new heart of Auckland’s waterfront. Perfectly located for the Americas Cup.

And the sensational Hotel Britomart, with its soothing natural feel, it’s a romantic oasis in the heart of Auckland's Britomart. The building itself is a a fabulous addition to the city. It’s brand new but oozes character and charm with it’s all brick exterior.

But the year isn’t over yet and there are still several hotels due to open before 2020 is over.

Travelodge Wynyard Quarter is a great new 4 star option. Set to open in October, offering well priced accommodation, in an excellent location. It’s one block back from the edge of the waterfront. A really short walk away from all that Wynyard Quarter and the Viaduct have to offer.

QT Auckland is also set to open prior to Christmas. It’s taking bookings now for November. This is another welcome addition to the Viaduct and should introduce a little price competition for others in the area. It’s a design lead 5 star hotel with a luxurious but slightly whimsical feel.

With more Hotels coming in 2021, including a new Sudima Hotel, and Horizon Hotel at SkyCity the Auckland Hotel market is set to get a lot more competitive.