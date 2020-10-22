Property Management on the North Shore

AUCKLAND

Morison Property, a refreshing approach to property management.

Morison Property started in 2006 undertaking property valuations, then expanded into Property Management. We have now helped over 12,000 home owners through valuations and property management services. Morison Property are your trustworthy, reliable experts in the north.

The north shore is one of Auckland’s fastest growing residential areas, with countless investment opportunities. We want to help you get into the mix and rise to the top.

North shore property management is not just collecting rent to us. We believe in raising the level of care and performance of your property without raising the management fees, and we continue to research the best ways to do this. With us you will not only get competitive prices but more services too.

What’s in your goodie bag of extras when you choose Morison Property?

A Registered Valuation every 12 months (worth $750 +GST)

A yearly Replacement Cost Insurance Valuation to ensure sufficient cover is in place to protect your asset (worth $600 +GST). *

No charge for quarterly inspections or arranging necessary repairs

A team that loves what they do and is focussed above all on protecting your asset and raising it’s performance for you.

*Please note the Insurance Valuation service is not available for BodyCorp properties as the insurance structure is different. The Body Corporate usually organises your house insurance meaning you don’t have a say in how much you insure it for.

We are an independently owned and operated kiwi business based in Orewa, servicing the Hibiscus Coast, Warkworth and the North Shore. Being independently owned means that unlike real estate agencies whose main focus is selling houses and property management is secondary, it is our primary focus and main priority.

Our experienced team is committed to the smooth management of your property portfolio. We strive to provide a more innovative, more professional property management experience, and better value for our clients.

We can also advise you on which properties to invest in with maximum returns and minimal risk. Our property valuation background gives us strong insider knowledge as to what a property is worth and how much it can realistically be rented for. A real estate agent wants to sell you a house, they may tell you the rent will be great because they want you to invest in it and to make a sale. We will tell you the latest market rental valuations with no ulterior motives. Obviously we want you to use us to manage your property, but we also want you to be happy with your investment at every step.

We can advise you on how to improve rental yields, so that you can add value in between tenants and gain increasingly more profits over time.

We have tools that provide us with real time insights into any local address, and rely on proven technology to give us the most up to date and accurate results and rental values.

We have a zero rent arrears policy, with frequent auditing by our accountants. We will take action straight away if a payment is late and we have strict criteria in place to retrieve any missed payments.

We are completely up front about our rates, we charge 8.5% plus GST from any rent you get in. There is also a one off tenant letting fee at the beginning of a new tenancy which is 1 weeks rent plus GST. There will be no hidden charges, or unexpected bills from us.

Suburbs on the North Shore that we Service:

Albany | Bayswater | Bayview | Beach Haven | Belmont | Birkdale | Birkenhead | Browns Bay | Campbells Bay | Castor Bay | Crown Hill | Devonport | Fairview Heights | Forrest Hill | Glenfield | Greenhithe | Highbury | Hillcrest | Long Bay | Mairangi Bay | Meadowood | Milford | Murrays Bay | Northcote | North Harbour | Northcross | Rosedale | Rothesay Bay | Oteha | Paremoremo | Pinehill | Schnapper Rock | Stanley Bay | Stanley Bay | Sunnynook | Takapuna | Torbay | Totara Vale | Unsworth Heights | Wairau Valley | Windsor Park

As well as the North shore we also cover the Hibiscus Coast, Warkworth and Mangawai.