October a Great Time to Set Foot on NZ's Highest Mountain With INFLITE Charters

As Kiwis take to the skies and highways to make the most of exploring their country, ‘staycationing’ all over New Zealand, October is a great month to set food on our highest mountain with INFLITE Charters. They have a package for you to do this, and their experienced pilots have a wealth of knowledge about popular tourist destinations, and are happy to teach you about everything New Zealand has to offer.

Aoraki Mount Cook National Park offers the best mountain and glacial scenery in New Zealand, where you can fly alongside the Southern Alps and view the breath-taking landscape of the Tasman Valley. Here you will discover the stunning ice formations of the Hochstetter Icefall as you fly beneath the east face of Aoraki Mount Cook and along the length of the Tasman Glacier.

You can experience the unique thrill of landing on either the Tasman, Fox or Franz Josef Glaciers, experiencing New Zealand's iconic scenery like never before with one of these incredible scenic flights from Mount Cook Ski Plane & Helicopters. During this flight you will soak up spectacular views of the breathtaking countryside during your 10-minute scenic flight in one of their fixed wing Ski Planes.

You will alight atop New Zealand's largest glacier, and be awed by the sheer scale and majesty of the Tasman Glacier during your 35-minute scenic flight and landing, and you can extend the experience, and traverse even more of the South Island's unique landscape with a 65-minute scenic flight and double glacier landing – this one-of-a-kind experience landing on not one but two different glacier areas is sure to leave you with memories to last a lifetime.

Flights are available in 25min, 35min, 45min or 55-minute options, and Helicopter or Ski Plane Glacier Landing Flights are also available. Minimum numbers apply.

Combined Helicopter and Ski Plane Options are available for group bookings of eight or more at no additional cost.

INFLITE is proudly Qualmark Gold - recognised by Tourism New Zealand as being amongst the very best operators in New Zealand, so for more information on charter flights, helicopter airport transfers and tourism groups please go to https://www.infliteexperiences.co.nz .