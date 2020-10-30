Brent Pullar Building award-winning builders

WANAKA

Brent Pullar Building is an award-winning team of Wanaka builders established in 2008.

Their quality craftsmanship earned them a Gold Master Builder Award in 2019 for their Infinity Drive project. The Wanaka home features comfortable living spaces and generous glazing framing the view of Mount Aspiring National Park.

With an experienced network of local architects, engineers, contractors and suppliers, the team aims to help every step of the way and take pride in going the extra mile. They are known for being detailed-oriented, transparent, and above all else – really nice people!

