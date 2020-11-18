Private Home Care & Support New Zealand

No one should have to leave behind the home they love, their belongings and a lifetime of memories just because they need extra care.

Private Care NZ has been created by two leading industry providers to support anyone with health and wellness needs, to affordably stay in their own home for longer.

So if you or a loved one needs extra help, welcome to trusted services that are as unique to you as your fingerprint and make you feel right at home.

Private Care NZ help you do just that, they have multiple care packages to choose from, this ranges from 2 hours/week to 30 hours/week.

Popular Services provided by Private Care NZ:

Helping Hands -- Homecare services which include cleaning, cooking, companionship and other home help.

Leave it to the Specialist -- Clinical services which include injury support, end of life care, cancer care and post-operation care.

Embracing Life -- This service is to support you to have a personal life which includes shopping, social engagement, transport and child care.

Maintenance Concierge -- Private Care NZ helps you get professional homecare maintenance such as a handyman, plumbing, beauty services, etc.

Contact Private Care NZ for inquiries about any of our services and one of our friendly team will be happy to help.

Private Care NZ Auckland Head Office

Level 2, 139 Quay Street, Auckland 1010

PO Box 106 339, Auckland 1143

New Zealand

Fax: +64 (0)9 353 5201