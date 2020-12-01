Craft Homes Seeing Increasing Levels of Interest in High-Performance Builds

AUCKLAND

If you are interested in building a high-performance home, but are unsure where to start, Craft Homes are there to assist. They say they are seeing increasing levels of interest in high-performance builds, and it’s not hard to understand why. The design and construction of high-performance homes focus primarily on energy efficiency, with many added benefits such as improved liveability, a healthier indoor environment, and reduced running costs.

One of the key features of a high-performance home is that the performance of the home can be modelled—and therefore accurately predicted—before construction begins, saving on costly changes to the plans partway through a project.



High-performance homes can be certified under the Passive House Standard—recognised worldwide as the new benchmark for low energy consumption buildings, and at Craft Homes they are Certified Passive House Trade qualified, giving you the independent assurance that they can deliver to the high Passive House Standard.



In New Zealand, energy-efficient homes can also be certified with the Homestar certification, a New Zealand based rating tool which covers a broad range of sustainability features. This certification works well alongside the Passive House Standard, ensuring your new home is world-leading in sustainability.

Happy customers, Sam And Elena Mcclatchie have this to say about their new home.

"Right from the start of our project, Toby was focused, knowledgeable, and inspired confidence. Our project was quite complex architecturally, and demanding on the building team. The Craft Homes team never missed a beat, even on the rare occasions when revisions to align with the plan were needed. The team are hardworking professionals, committed to the project and the timetable, and justifiably proud of the quality of their work. I would recommend Craft homes unhesitatingly."

Through their affiliation with The New Zealand Green Building Council and the Homestar® rating system, Craft Homes are proud to offer their clients the opportunity to enjoy a more sustainable home and contribute to New Zealand's sustainable building movement.