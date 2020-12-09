Ready For Take-Off!

HAMILTON

For the first time, people will be able to roll, ride as well as run down the Hamilton Airport runway in an annual Rotary fundraiser.

Set to take off on Sunday,14th March 2021, the Rotary ‘Run the Runway’ event will also include mobility scooters, wheelchairs and strollers.

Beginning at 7.15am, walkers, runners and users of mobility scooters and wheelchairs are all invited to run, ride or walk the length of the 2.2km runway.

A digital clock will be present for the more competitive to record their times.

Limited to 600 people, the event is organised by Fairfield Rotary Club, created to raise money for their local and international charities and projects.

Event co-ordinator Mike Cahill, a past president of Fairfield Rotary Club said he hoped all those in Hamilton would take the opportunity to participate and support this unique event.

"This event is only available in two places in New Zealand and is only offered in four places in the southern hemisphere.

On offer is a free flight over Hamilton, which has been kindly donated by Mark Brown and the Kiwi Balloon Company he said.

You can register and purchase tickets on the website: www.runtherunway.org