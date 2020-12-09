Tourism Fiji Marketing Manager joins Chemistry in new senior role

Chemistry, the Auckland-based indie agency has tempted Sarah Atkinson, outgoing Marketing Manager at Tourism Fiji to cross the road to agency land.

“Responsible for bringing integrated campaigns to life across a range of clients and projects, Sarah’s in-depth experience in travel marketing adds immediate value to some exciting travel and tourism re-generation projects the agency is working on”, said Penny Wolhuter, Managing Partner.

“Having worked also as a Senior Media Specialist at NZME, Sarah’s skill-set in digital media will further strengthen Chemistry’s existing technical and creative capabilities”, adds Wolhuter.

On her appointment, Sarah says, “I am thrilled to be joining the team at Chemistry working on some exciting initiatives alongside some incredibly talented people.

My first introduction to Chemistry was through my role at NZME where I worked on the Contiki account. I really respected Chemistry’s strategic thinking during this time and I am looking forward to applying my own experience across the full customer journey for our clients.”

Chemistry works with some of the country’s largest energy, automotive and insurance brands including Z Energy, Jaguar Land Rover, State Insurance and AMI.

Managing Partner at Chemistry, Mel Moss says, “Joining us from previous client-side roles, Sarah’s unique experience adds to the multi-faceted skill sets Penny and I are recruiting. It gives Chemistry strength in depth to address the needs and pain points of the clients we work with.

Our collaborative approach to advertising has always been focused on insights, data-driven results and customer experience, and this will only be further enhanced with the addition of Sarah to our team.”

Sarah’s appointment at Chemistry’s Auckland office is effective immediately.

