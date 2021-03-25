How Motels are Adapting to the Pandemic

WHANGANUI

Like any ordinary business, the hospitality industry has been hit hard by the great pandemic of 2020. Consequently, it was forced to take adaptive measures to save and revive itself. Group travel is almost virtually extinct as motels are adopting the current CDC guidelines on social distancing, mask wearing, and best hygiene practices. Yet as countries begin to slowly thaw from the global lockdown, it appears that the tourism and hospitality industry aren't set to fade away anytime soon. In fact, travel appears to be heating up, and the interest is starting at a local level.

One of the greatest changes we can expect for the future of travel is that there will be far more emphasis placed on travel to remote areas. Places like Paris, London, or Tokyo, for example, may be strongly discouraged by tourism industries across the planet. In fact, any large, urban metropolis with a greater population density will be viewed as a potential danger zone to be avoided. Motels in rural areas will most likely notice a spike in business as families and individuals pursue an interest in going to safer places that have less people.

Motels Wanganui that are located in remote regions are likely to benefit from this trend as they witness a rise in the amount of bookings that's projected for 2021. Due to stricter measures, private room reservations for individuals or people living in the same household are now being strongly encouraged here as in elsewhere. Most rooms are taking up to five guests for health and safety reasons.

And with the vaccines in place, the future of travel should get even better. It may be possible for people to travel in groups worldwide, save for one provision. Governments may make the vaccine mandatory prior to group travel. In fact, it may soon become possible to engage in some of the old ways of traveling with this one minor stipulation.