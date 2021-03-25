How Cosmetic Dentistry Can Help Boost One's Self Esteem

CHRISTCHURCH

Are you self-conscious or embarrassed about sharing your smile because of the appearance of your teeth? Research showed that a smile significantly impacts other's perceptions of your attractiveness and personality. Fortunately, cosmetic dentistry helps restore your ability to comfortably smile and boost your self-confidence.

There are various ways through which cosmetic dentistry can boost your self-confidence:

It makes you look younger

Over time, our teeth naturally darken due to habits such as drinking coffee and smoking. Darker teeth often give an impression of aging. Brightening your teeth by getting rid of the dark hue, however, helps you look younger.

It helps you feel more attractive and desirable

A beautiful smile is contagious, and it naturally draws people towards you who view you as more desirable. Better looking teeth boost your self-esteem and confidence, enabling you to enjoy improved connections in your personal life.

It enhances your oral health and freshens your breath

Cosmetic dentistry is designed to improve your oral health. After a procedure, your teeth and breath improve, enabling you to feel more confident as you communicate with those around you.

It enhances better performance

When working with other people, a smile easily resonates with them. You can bring out your best self when you are a person other employees want to be round. People oozing with confidence through their smiles are more likely to enjoy progress and new opportunities on their career paths.

It helps you appear healthier

A great smile is associated with good health, even if you aren't. Poor oral health is associated with health conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease. Studies have shown people are likely to assume you are healthy based on the attractiveness of your teeth.