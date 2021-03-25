CHRISTCHURCH

There are many of us that have a storage unit, and for many it isn't clean or organized in any manner. Oftentimes, when you get a storage unit you're in a position where you want to get things put in and out of the way so you can do other things. Generally, when this is done there isn't much time to organize it so it can remain clean and orderly for you. There are some things that you can do that are simple and will help in keeping your storage clean and have things able to let you get to things effortlessly.

Choose the same size box for your items. This may be difficult but if you can't use the same size for all the items then do it for most. This will help with being able to stack and access your boxes. Generally, small or medium sized boxes work best.

Put items you may need to get to in storage in the same area. Things like seasonal items, things you may use during holidays, tools, office documents you may need to get, etc.

Label the boxes you have in several places. Just in case you need to know what's in a box you'll be able to see what it is with ease.

Plan a layout of your unit. If you will be accessing your storage unit often, you should have a layout set of where certain things will be. This is helpful so you don't have to spend a lot of time wondering where to find things. It will also help when you're packing your unit up.

Keeping your storage unit clean and organized is a great idea. If you have a storage in Christchurch, consider using these tips to make sure your storage is clean and organized in a manner you'd like!