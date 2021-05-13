Dave Allen Motors - AA Preferred Dealer for the Waikato Region.

WAIKATO

Dave Allen Motors is proud to announce that they have been appointed an AA Preferred Dealer for the Waikato region.

Buying a used car is one of life’s biggest financial commitments, so with this in mind, the AA Preferred Dealer program has been launched around NZ to help make it one you won’t regret.



What does an AA Preferred Dealer offer?

Buying from an AA Preferred Dealer means the AA has been involved every step of the way. From getting the car AA Odometer Verified before the car departs for our shores, to getting AA Entry Compliance at our borders to having an AA Appraisal at our dealership. Our series of checks on used cars gives drivers peace of mind that the used car they’re interested in buying isn’t hiding any secrets.

AA Odometer Verified

We check all available service records and make sure the condition of the vehicle is consistent with the reading. An AA Odometer Verified window sticker provides assurance of an accurate odometer reading.

AA Entry Compliance

Our AA Entry Compliance inspectors carry out regulatory vehicle inspections at AA Inspection Centres and third-party business partner sites on used imports. Our vehicle inspections are carried out to meet the quality standards of NZAA and the regulatory requirements of NZTA. These service providers may also provide the following products: Warrant of Fitness (WoF) and Certificate of Fitness (CoF), for light motor vehicles and motorcycles.

AA Appraised Used Cars

An AA Appraised used car has received a 43 point mechanical check by the AA, which focuses on mechanical and safety aspects of the car and gives an overall evaluation of the vehicle. The AA Appraised sticker is presented on the inside of the vehicle windscreen, providing peace of mind for customers that they can have the confidence of driving a used car that has had an AA Appraisal.

Need Car Finance? - No Problem We Can Help

If you would like a no-obligation quote on a car loan, with a very competitive interest rate and no ongoing account fees to purchase your vehicle, Apply Here .. See how much you can save on your car loan when you finance with us.

AA Preferred Dealers are trustworthy and provide you with complete confidence in your used car purchase.

Drive into the future with total confidence when you purchase your next vehicle from Dave Allen Motors.