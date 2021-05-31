Bartercard Look at the Challenges Businesses Face & How to Use Bartercard For Better Results

Bartercard recommend that people take a look at what’s holding their business back, citing the fact that cash flow, needing more customers and too much excess stock are some of the challenges businesses face today. Here they look at how becoming a Bartercard member can help with these worries.

In regard to your cash flow, Bartercard enables you to increase your sales, and in turn, you are able to spend the trade dollars you earn, as well as your advance on trade dollar sales, to purchase products and services for your business and lifestyle. Effectively, you are offsetting some of your cash expenses by using your trade dollars instead, therefore saving your cash.

This also attends to needing more customers. For you to gain more customers, you would typically hire additional sales people, advertise, reduce prices or offer incentives.

Attracting new customers is one of the main reasons why thousands of business owners are choosing to join Bartercard each year, as it opens up a whole new market of buyers who are motivated to spend their trade dollars and offset their cash expenses.

Bartercard guarantee extra sales through their community of tens of thousands of cardholders nationwide, and on average members can expect a 10% increase in customers with Bartercard, which can also lead to extra customers in the cash economy through word-of-mouth recommendations. So rather than heavily discounting prices and running the risk of devaluing your product or service, join Bartercard to attract new customers through a unique market of buyers and sellers.

Finally, in dealing with too much excess stock, a business will typically apply a discount, run dealer promotions or write off excess stock. Through Bartercard, business owners are able to sell excess inventory at the normal selling price negating the need to reduce precious profit margins.

Instead of giving up on unwanted products and writing them off as a loss, promote them to a new marketplace. If you’re unsure how that could be made to happen, ask yourself these questions. Do you have excess stock in New Zealand sitting in your business? Is your competition coming out with newer products while yours are collecting dust and losing value? Or do you want a higher turnover for your stock?

