What Makes Ideal Electrical Suppliers Ideal?

The eponymously named Ideal Electrical Suppliers explain that what makes them ideal is their outstanding customer service in the New Zealand electrical wholesale sector. Their mission that has evolved out of that is in supporting their customers around New Zealand by providing value to a broad range of electrical products with a focus on sustainability and technology.

Today they are market leaders in their field, with an extensive nationwide branch network, servicing the electrical product needs of the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, and because of their history, experience, and expertise, they understand what you need to make your next project a success.

Ideal Electrical’s 48 branches are in easy reach of all New Zealand cities and towns, and from Whangarei in the North to Invercargill in the deep South they have branches manned by their friendly, knowledgeable staff to help you with your project. With over 380 staff, including project managers, estimators, lighting specialists, and trade qualified personnel. Ideal Electrical have the expertise and resources to give your business what you need when you need it.

To make life easier for their customers Ideal have joined forces with associated companies, with the services they provide including online ordering, estimators, Rexel lighting design and lighting solutions, national account management, project management, real-time stock availability, national distribution centres, customer accounting system integration and Rexel Lighting Design. Ideals are part of the Rexel International Group, which provides electrical solutions and equipment to more than 40 distribution networks worldwide.

For more information on Ideal Electrical please go to https://www.ideal.co.nz .