The Vines at Bethlehem is the Epitome in Luxury Retirement Homes

TAURANGA

The Vines at Bethlehem is seen as the epitome in luxury retirement homes, and with its idyllic location in the stunning Bay of Plenty, it’s easy to see why it is recognised as one of the most desirable places for retirement. The village at The Vines has been designed to feel both welcoming and sophisticated, and is surrounded by beautifully landscaped grounds and modern villas.

Situated just moments from the thriving Bethlehem township, The Vines is perfectly positioned for residents to enjoy a leisurely stroll to fantastic amenities, boutique shopping, and sensational dining. The village’s superb locality promises convenient access to all main arterial routes, with seaside mecca Mount Maunganui being only a short drive across the harbour bridge, and its golden sands and scenic walkways are an attractive drawcard.

Tauranga’s CBD, art gallery and library are all less than ten minutes by car, and the numerous golf courses and local reserves are dotted around the area, offering active retirees continued enjoyment in their favourite leisurely pursuits.

The community is secure and gated, with a 24-hour emergency call service, so help is never far away should you need it, and a lively social club and several supportive community groups have been established, fostering a sense of belonging, that will only evolve as the village does.

If you need a hand with something in your home or garden, the Vines team are ready, willing and able to help, but at the end of the day, your home is just that – yours.

The ethos here at The Vines is centred around enhancing your life during the finer years, providing you with everything you need to relax and simplify your environment so you can live freely, so for more information on luxury retirement homes and retirement homes Tauranga please go to www.thevinesatbethlehem.co.nz .