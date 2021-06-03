Queenstown is the Perfect Winter Getaway

With the July school holidays fast approaching and New Zealands borders still essentially closed, it makes sense to look for local travel options. The traditional family escape to Fiji is still off the cards. But don't despair, Queenstown is the ultimate winter destination. Either for a romantic break for two; or a school holiday family getaway.

There's so much to see and do in Queenstown. It's not a matter of shall we go skiing but which ski field we should choose today. The scenery is absolutely stunning, with Lake Wakatipu and the snow-capped Southen Alps giving great views in every direction. Regardless of the season, there are adventures to be had. Bungy Jumping or parasailing, mountain carting, luging, horse riding, hiking, climbing, and jet boating, there's something for everyone.

But if adventure is just not your thing, don't worry, there are spas galore. As well as some magnificent wineries just waiting to be discovered. Queenstown also has 3 of New Zealand's best Golf Courses in The Hills, Jacks Point, and Millbrook Resort.

