CLICK FOR HIRE

AUCKLAND

ClickforHire is a unique hospitality and event hire business that focuses on providing and delivering quality product solutions for your private dinner, special celebration or large-scale event. Not only can they supply all of your standard furniture requirements, they also hire catering equipment, linen, crockery and glassware, even generators – and they deliver. ClickforHire have numerous chair styles available from smart white folding chairs to Chivari banquet seats in a variety of colours. They supply standard round and trestle tables in various sizes including bar-leaners and cake tables. Their equipment is clean, great quality and well maintained and their pricing is extremely affordable. ClickforHire have been in the industry for over 10 years and are reliable and great to deal with. They appreciate and understand the need for quality product and on time delivery. Their team will work with you to ensure that your wedding or event set up and pack down runs as smoothly as possible. Their huge warehouse in Avondale is open to the public and is definitely worth a visit – ClickforHire should be your first stop when you begin looking at equipment hire. Click here if you would like a furniture quote.

www.clickforhire.co.nz ph 09 846 0402