Mr. Calm and Little Miss Brave win global vote to become newest members of the iconic Mr. Men Little Miss family

Mr. Calm and Little Miss Brave have been announced as the newest characters in the Mr Men series.

They join the 90-strong line-up in the book series by Roger Hargreaves after a global public vote to name new members in celebration of the brand's 50th anniversary.

Appreciating the simple pleasures, including spending time in nature and practising yoga, Mr. Calm has a very peaceful and easy-going outlook on life. He lives in the moment, loves rock climbing, and his relaxed and tolerant perspective means that he is a calming influence and a wise head.

Little Miss Brave stands up for what she believes in. She is not afraid to speak out and is fearless when championing things close to her heart, including her friends. Her bravery is an inner strength and confidence which enables her to try new things, challenge expectations, and inspire others to be the best they can be.

Now Mr. Calm and Little Miss Brave will join the much-loved brand to help shape the next 50 years, and will be turned into classic Mr. Men Little Miss books, launched in September.

“Having Mr. Calm and Little Miss Brave join our much-loved family of characters reflects the current consumer mood and the world we’re living in. It’s great to see these two new characters join diverse set of personalities of the Mr Men Little Miss family – calmness and bravery are two very welcome additions. It’s been a fantastic way to celebrate our 50th birthday year and we can’t wait to launch the books in September,” says Alastair McHarrie, Sanrio Licensing Director.



When the late Roger Hargreaves created the Mr. Men character, Mr. Tickle, in 1971, the book went on to sell a million copies in just three years. Adam Hargreaves, son of the original creator, says “Admittedly, Mr. Calm was one of my favourites so I’m delighted to be able to share this story with the public later this year! It’s amazing to see people are still connecting to the books after 50 years and here’s to Mr. Calm and Little Miss Brave leading the way in shaping the brands personality for the next 50!”

A family favourite for 50 years, there’s a Mr. Men Little Miss character (or two!) inside us all, with a diverse cast of over 90 beloved characters to discover. The new books will be available on pre-order via the official MrMen.com website, and in all good bookstores from September, 2021.