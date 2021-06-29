MotorCo Have Some Advice On Buying a Used Car

If you are in the market for buying a used car, MotorCo have some advice for you, starting with engaging in some thorough research, so that you will make smart and informed choices. MotorCo understand that buying a car is the second biggest purchase you will make, next to your home, so getting it right is imperative.

One of the things that MotorCo offers is that they have been selected to be an AA Preferred Dealer, making them one of the few dealerships in New Zealand that meet their standard. Currently, there are only 16 dealerships in the country which are included in the AA Preferred Dealer Network, and MotorCo are proud to be one of them.

Being an AA Preferred Dealer means their dealership has been certified as meeting the organisation’s highest standards of quality, giving you peace of mind that the used car you’re planning to purchase isn’t hiding any secrets. Also, they handpick only the highest quality used vehicles, so you don’t have the worry of issues arising in the future.

All MotorCo’s used cars go through their compliance centre and are inspected using their Japanese auction sheet. These sheets break down any issues the car might have, and are graded according to their quality so you have a clear understanding of the car’s potential value.

Another important part of MotorCo’s service is their dedication to improving your post-purchase experience. Their on-site workshop and skilled technicians can handle all aspects of vehicle servicing—repairs, paintwork, accessories, and more. You can trust the MotorCo team to keep you safe, and get you back on the road in no time if you run into any issues.

Finally, as a complementary gift to their customers, MotorCo provide a free 12-months of AA Roadside Assistance with your purchase. This covers unexpected vehicle breakdowns, fuel runouts, lockouts, and more. A qualified mechanic can show up at your location to help fix mechanical problems or bring you fuel to get you back on the road.

As an AA Preferred Dealer, MotorCo can guarantee that the condition of any used vehicle you purchase from them meets the quality standards of the NZAA and the regulatory requirements of NZTA, so for more information on Mercedes Benz and used cars please go to https://motorco.co.nz .