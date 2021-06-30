Happy Customers Impressed With Simpower's Service

“Gidday Folks. I just wanted to express how impressed I am with Peter Simpson and the team down at Simpower in Trugood Drive. This is the second time I’ve taken my B&D battery pack to these guys. The last time was in 2009! ( Can you believe that) I got nine years of quality performance from the battery ‘re-pack’ they did on my B&D and I’m confident I’ll get the same, if not more out of this latest ‘re-pack’.

“On top of that they are a cool bunch of guys and sharp at what they do. I’m telling you, if you want your power-tool battery packs to give you 9+ years of trouble free service take it to these guys. Value for money! Thanks Pete.” Herb Rihari.

Simpower specialise in design and build of battery packs to order, and are dedicated to utilising the latest technology in order to provide the most innovative, effective and economical battery solutions available. They have extensive knowledge and expertise of cells and battery pack build, and are an exclusive distributor in New Zealand for SAFT, a world leader and innovator in cell technologies. Simpower carries a wide range brands in stock and has the ability to source all leading brands from the global market place.

Simpower offer free technical advice on battery selection and pack design and have extensive technical backup. Simpower have their own new manufacturing plant with state of the art welding and manufacturing equipment, and have no minimum quantities on battery pack builds, and have a pricing structure to recognise production runs. They are OSH compliant in health and safety practices and procedures.

Simpower offer a unique facility and service of refurbishing battery packs for equipment which is no longer produced or perhaps difficult to source. Where possible they replace existing cells with increased capacity batteries to improve customers’ run time. Care is taken when replacing batteries to ensure that the pack being returned gives the impression of not having been opened.

Finally, Simpower is pleased to announce that one of their brands just increased their warranty on the product to seven years. Simpower are the distributor for this product in New Zealand: the Invicta Lithium Series Now With 7-Year Warranty, Bluetooth Functionality & IEC Certification. With this in mind, please take a moment to find out more about digital camera batteries at https://www.simpower.co.nz .