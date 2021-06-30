Keeping Your Blinds Clean Reduces the Chances of Infection Say Home Vision Blinds

Winter is always a good time to clean all your blinds, as you are not doing so much work in the garden, and have a bit more time to spend on indoor chores. Also, keeping your binds clean reduces the chances of infection. Home Vision Blinds have three quick and easy ways to clean your venetian blinds using household items you probably already have on hand.

The quickest way to clean your venetian blinds is using a feather duster. Turn the blades horizontally and run the feather duster between each blade; it will pick up the dust on both sides. Also, in most cases, vacuuming your blinds will be enough to remove a light layer of dust, and for best results, use a brush attachment. Vacuuming your venetians is also a quick and easy way method for preparing dirty blinds for a more intense clean.

If you are looking for a more thorough clean, you can use an old sock. Put the sock on your hand like a glove, spray a little window cleaner on the section you wish to clean, and run your sock hand along the slats to pick up the dust.

To give your roller or sunscreen blinds a quick clean, you can just wipe them down with a feather duster or a damp cloth. If you use a damp cloth, leave the blinds unrolled until they are completely dry. A good tip is to always open your window to reduce condensation during winter and avoid mould developing on window furnishings, and for your vertical blinds use a duster, or vacuum with a brush attachment.

For more information on window blinds NZ please go to https://homevisionblinds.co.nz .