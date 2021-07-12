Pterygium Surgery at Re:Vision

Pterygium surgery involves removal of the abnormal tissue from the sclera and cornea of the eye, and today's techniques offer a significantly higher success rate than conventional surgery. In traditional “bare sclera” pterygium removal, the underlying white of the eye is left exposed.

In traditional “bare sclera” pterygium removal, the underlying white of the eye is left exposed. Healing occurs over two to four weeks with mild to moderate discomfort. Unfortunately, “bare sclera” pterygium surgery has a high rate of re-growth; this occurs in up to 50% of patients. In many cases, the pterygium grows back larger that its original size.

Over the years, surgeons have used several different techniques to lessen the likelihood of pterygium recurrence, including radiation treatment and the use of “antimetabolite” chemicals that prevent growth of tissue. Each of these techniques has risks that potentially threaten the health of the eye after surgery, including persistent epithelial defects (ulceration in the surface of the eye), and corneal melting.

Most corneal specialists today perform pterygium surgery with a conjunctival autograft because of a reduced risk of recurrence. In this technique, the pterygium is removed, and the cornea regains clarity. However, the gap in the mucous membrane (conjunctiva) tissue, where the pterygium was removed, is filled with a transplant of tissue that has been painlessly removed from underneath the upper eyelid. Although the procedure requires more surgical skill than traditional surgery, this “auto-graft” (self-transplant) helps prevent re-growth of the pterygium by filling the space where abnormal tissue would have re-grown.

Re:Vision Sight Correction Centre is certified by the DAA Group Ltd, and their personalised quality of patient care meets regulatory standards. However, they quietly and confidently know that their care exceeds their patients expectations, which you can see for yourself on Google Reviews and with this in mind, please take a moment to find out more about pterygium eye surgery please go to https://www.revision.nz/ .