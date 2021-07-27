RECOMMENDATION # 3: 'FIRST SCENE'

AUCKLAND

‘FIRST SCENE’ started out in the hire industry decades ago after acquiring all clothing, costumes and props from the original TVNZ wardrobe and art departments. Initially they supplied to the television and event industries only, but years on and with massive expansion they now hire to the general public. Their array of supplies is astounding. Although they don’t have large numbers of pieces they do have numerous one-off ‘feature’ items that would make any vintage-style wedding unique and interesting – domed leather lounge suites, gilded picture frames, ornate bird-cages, plinths, retro ottomans and much more make for eye-catching decor and practicality. First Scene have two outlets – one for party-hire accessories and costumes, and the other for event and film-industry folks. Make sure you go to both and have a good fossick around – there’s definitely something for everyone and they are not expensive! www.firstscene.co.nz. Ph 09 815 7230

