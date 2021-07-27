Eunice Taylor Showcase their New Zealand Made Lamps

As with so many businesses in New Zealand, one of the major effects of COVID-19’s global pandemic has been the shortage of raw materials. The closures of mines, for months on end, are causing serious shortages of supply of indent products, with extremely long production leadtimes. The good news is that Eunice Taylor can still supply their New Zealand made metal, wood and ceramic lamps, custom made lampshades and a range of imported shades.

Again, the pandemic has accelerated what was already happening with global supply chains being disrupted. Consumers’ shopping behaviour and practices, however, have changed and will continue to change and unfold over the next months and years.

It probably helps that recent research has shown that New Zealanders are experiencing a new sense of national pride stemming from the success of our COVID-19 response measures and many are pledging their support for New Zealand businesses in the future. The COVID-19 pandemic will have lasting effects and it is by no means just a short-term crisis. It is expected that the pandemic will have long-lasting implications on how supply chains function.

Eunice Taylor’s New Zealand made lamps are custom made by talented local designers and craftspeople in wood, wrought iron and ceramics. The lampshades shown in this link are custom made to complement the lamp to suit your interior https://eunicetaylor.co.nz/product-category/et-products/table-lamp/new-zealand-made/ and all the ceramic lamps are custom glazed in any of the many glazes available.

