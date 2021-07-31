All Round Have a Wide Range of Dangerous Goods Cabinets

AUCKLAND

All Round Safety is there to help you safeguard your workplace from any dangerous goods and toxic or hazardous substances, and their product range caters for the safe storage and handling for different classes of dangerous goods, flammable or combustible solids and liquids, corrosive chemicals, and other toxic substances. All their product ranges are manufactured to comply with New Zealand Standards.

Their range of oily waste cans is designed and manufactured for flammable liquid storage cabinets to meet the requirements of AS/NZS 1940. They are designed with air vents underneath unit which helps in keeping the contents cool and lowers the risk of spontaneous combustion.

The Pratt Class 4 Dangerous Goods Cabinets are designed and manufactured to comply with AS/NZS 5026, which caters the handling and storage of class 4 dangerous goods such as flammable solids, spontaneously combustible and dangerous when wet. Also the

Pratt Corrosive Substances Cabinets are designed and manufactured to comply with AS 3780 standards for the storage and handling of corrosive substances.

Polyethylene Pratt Corrosive Substances Cabinets are designed and manufactured to comply with AS 3780 standards for the storage and handling of corrosive substances. Polyethylene construction offers superior resistance for the storage of corrosive chemicals.

Pratt Flammable Liquid Storage Cabinets are designed and manufactured to comply with AS 1940 standards for the storage and handling of flammable and combustible liquids. They are well equipped for the handling and storage of class 3 flammable or combustible liquids such as paint, solvents, petrol, thinners, kerosene, turpentine, white spirits, alcohol, ethanol, diesel, linseed oil and more.

Pratt Toxic Substances Storage Cabinets are manufactured to comply with AS/NZS 4452 standards for the storage and handling of class 6 toxic substances in liquid or solid form, including alkaloids, arsenic, aniline, cyanides, mercury, phenol-solids and trichloroethylene.

You can contact All Round Safety for a competitive quote on bulk buys and any generic information on products.