Sharp Eye Inferno 72 Surfboards a Huge Hit at Backdoor

WAIKATO

Backdoor are reporting that the Sharp Eye Inferno 72 surfboard was a huge hit, after they pre-sold a bunch of them first time around, and are experiencing the same enthusiasm for this next shipment. They also have top-ups in the DHD EPS range.

Regarding Sharp Eye Surfboards’, their mission is to ensure every surfer is satisfied with a premium product and service they can rely on. Their knowledge in performance refinement means the entire collection of surfboard models from fun shapes to small wave performers offer every surfer the quality and craftsmanship expected from one of the world's leading surfboard brands.

Although they have experienced delayed shipments from certain brands, such as Billabong, Backdoor still have their popular winter apparel ranges coming for men and women, which will be welcome news for those who may have missed out on the first batch, including Huffer down jackets and puffers, and the Heat Collection of jackets.

Similarly, with their winter wetsuits, more are arriving on a daily basis. These are predominantly top-ups in existing styling, which are selling really well. This includes women’s Sisstrevolution, and Oneil and Billabong for men. ON and Oneil

Last, but definitely not least, Backdoor are regularly getting new skate completes, decks, wheels, trucks etc. every few weeks, so with this in mind, please take a moment to find out more about cheap skateboards and Sharp Eye surfboards by visiting the website at https://www.backdoor.co.nz .