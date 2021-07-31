Heaven Contracting Advise Good Tree Health to Reduce Storm Damage

Auckland seems to get its fair share of wild storms at all times of the year, so Heaven Contracting recommend good tree health to reduce storm damage. If your tree is strong and healthy, the chances of it being damaged in a storm are greatly reduced.

In Auckland, storms coming in from the South West are common, and over time our trees get used to being blown at this angle, but when a storm hits with gusting winds from the East, we are more likely to see trees damaged as they are not used to being hit with force from this angle and they snap.

So, what can you do to reduce the risks of storm damage? The arborists at Heaven Contracting believe the key is being well prepared. Making sure your trees are healthy and not too side heavy in the canopy or branches will significantly reduce the chance of damage, and getting the weight out of the crowns and branches before the wind and rain comes is the way to go. All trees will have their own unique level of durability; their lifespan will vary as will the strength of their wood. Planting trees for the appropriate climate can also ensure they thrive.

If you do experience a branch being severed or dangling off in a storm, it is important to have it removed correctly. A broken branch can cause the tree to develop a wound and can put it in a state of stress, opening it up to risk of disease. Even if the branch has been fully severed it is important to trim the break properly to ensure the tree heals quickly.

Regular tree maintenance will ensure your trees are in the best possible condition and having Heaven Contracting visit you regularly means they can point out any areas of concern and help reduce the risk of failure should a storm hit, so with this in mind please take a moment to find out more about tree root removal and chipping services by visiting their website at https://arboristauckland.com .