Office Redesign/Relocation Necessitates Expert Advice From DB Interiors

Understanding what solutions make the most sense for your business is the first step to creating a refurbishment or relocation plan that stays on schedule. However, first of all you have to make the big decision to create a new office space.

An office redesign or relocation takes time, resources, and planning, so you want to make sure you’re making the right decision if you’re considering a refurbishment or move. However, there could be signs in your office that it is getting too small for you. It could be that your meeting rooms are constantly booked up, forcing employees to delay meetings in order to find an available slot, and that a sizable portion of your employees have to stand when you have company-wide conferences. These indications certainly point to overcrowding.

It also could be that more employees are resorting to eating lunch at their desks, which is not so great for workplace morale, and studies have shown that when people eat together, work performance actually improves, and people are also more altruistic and helpful to boot.

Growing piles of paperwork on people’s desks are another sign your office space might be in dire need of an upgrade. It might seem innocuous, but if people don’t have anywhere to store documents, then messy desks won’t be the only issue – documents will get misplaced, more errors will be made, and employees will waste more time searching for the information they need.

When considering an office redesign, therefore, it’s worth putting some careful thought into not just how much space your employees need, but also how much space your documentation requires, particularly if you work in a paper-intensive industry that requires extensive record-keeping.

Yes, an office redesign or relocation is a lot of work – but staying in an office space you’ve well and truly outgrown will be far more frustrating and costly in the long run.

