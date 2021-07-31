Fit Showcases Yet Another Example of Kiwi Ingenuity from Tanova

Fit bring you innovative design solutions for your kitchen and home, with the highest quality and A+ service, teaming with leading global designers and manufacturers who are at the forefront of kitchen technology, and this month they showcase the Tanova coffee knock bar.

Tanvoa have a long history of applying Kiwi ingenuity to achieve true innovation, including the launch of Tanova’s pull-out laundry basket range in July 2011, which they believe was the first in the world. Subsequent innovations include the overhaul of the premium Tanova designer kitchen bin and laundry unit ranges in 2019, creating an attractive, streamlined look that is easy to clean. Plus a new colour palette and the launch of their first New Zealand made plastic buckets and baskets, sparking the application of the official New Zealand Made licence to many models in the Tanova range.

And now, the latest new product from the talented team at Tanova. It’s simple yet genius! It’s a coffee knock bar that slots easily onto the 20L or 36L buckets, which are used in many of Fit’s Tanova pull out kitchen bins. The coffee knock bar is made from robust stainless steel brackets and an oak dowel, helping to make home espresso-making a breeze. You can see it being fitted and in action in quick video clips at this link:

https://www.fit-nz.co.nz/tanova-coffee-knock-bar-fits-tanova-20L-and-36L-buckets

Pull out kitchen rubbish bins from Tanova are space-efficient, hygienic and easy clean, out of sight, yet easily accessed when needed. Their wide model range offers excellent solutions for sorting/storing recyclables and organic kitchen waste. All products have been comprehensively tested for durability and performance and are backed by warranty that lasts as long as the cabinetry the product is installed into, so with this in mind, please take a moment to find out more about laundry hampers and home storage solutions by going to https://www.fit-nz.co.nz/