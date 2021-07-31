Blinds From NZ Blinds Can Help Keep Your Home Warm This Winter

Keeping your home warm during the winter season can be a tricky task, and usually a very expensive exercise. However, along with heaters, thermostat, and other indoor heating devices, window coverings can offer attractive and elegant solutions, while making it pocket friendly. They ensure a reduction in energy loss from the rooms while lowering your heating bills, so NZ Blinds recommend you can make your home comfortable with window blinds, while keeping the cool of the winter at bay.

When you think about saving energy at home, you probably think of things like turning down the thermostat, purchasing energy-efficient appliances, adding insulation, and upgrading your home. In fact, there are some simpler ways to save energy at home. One of these ways is opening and closing window blinds according to the time of day and the season.

Closing window blinds can save energy in the winter. During cold nights, heat is lost through windows, and closing the blinds adds some insulation to the windows, reducing heat loss. Some blinds also reflect heat back into the room. On sunny winter days, sunlight allowed to shine through windows helps to heat the inside space. This is called passive solar heating, and is an effective design strategy to lower energy consumption in your home.

If you have an insulated house, you can lose upwards of 45% of your heat through your windows. This drops to 30% in an uninsulated home, since it’s easier for heat to escape through the walls, ceiling and floors. This shows the importance of choosing wisely when it comes to your curtains or blinds; the right window coverings can save two-thirds of the heat lost through your windows.

