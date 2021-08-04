Treat Your Home in Spring to Control Flies in Summer

AUCKLAND

Flies are a common pest problem in homes and businesses whenever the weather is warm. The best way to control common houseflies is to have your home professionally sprayed by a pest control technician. A pest control technician like Ecosan will usually spray your home's interior walls and ceiling with a residual insecticide. This treatment will last until Autumn and dramatically reduce the number of flies in and your home. The benefit of a residual spray is that you will not breathe it in as you will not be in the house when sprayed.

Residual sprays also mean you don't have to live with unsightly fly screens covering your windows and obscuring your views. Ecosan can also help with any other Pest Control issue you require.