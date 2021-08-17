Recommendation - 'DotsnSpots'

AUCKLAND

‘DotsnSpots’ are New Zealand’s very own online boutique party supply company. This online store is a treasure-trove of hard-to-find decorations and adornments that will bring your wedding or event look together perfectly. The company is based in the Waikato and run by Denise, a self-declared ‘admirer of lovely things’. Denise sources fabulous boutique party supplies from all around the world to ensure you have the most exclusive products available to purchase online. Denise created DotsnSpots after she experienced the frustration of purchasing from international party supply shops herself.

From tissue pompoms and paper lanterns to gorgeous mini blackboard pegs and flag bunting, DotsnSpots is our very own kiwi version of Martha Stewart online, supplying top quality craft supplies and decorations to the discerning DIY’er. Vintage-style glass beverage dispensers and glass globe tea-light holders make for a feminine, boho-chic feel, while Denise’s light wood berry-baskets and galvanised metal party buckets help celebrate all things vintage in a practical way. There’s something for everyone here from tableware and baking accessories to packaging and crafting supplies. Denise prides herself on great service and quick efficient delivery and you wont be disappointed – and her website offers brilliant practical advice when party planning – take a look at her practical party planning tips and party planning timeline. DotsnSpots are a high-end, quality product supplier and Denise is passionate about beautiful parties and events: in her words “I get such a thrill from watching people’s faces light up when they see a gorgeous party table and I love the idea of parties forming lasting memories for bot the host and their guests”.

