Drainage TV's Services Spread Far & Wide

Did you know that Drainage TV cover Auckland wide from Te Kauwhata to Omaha, and they also travel as far as Whangarei, and the Coromandel on request. That is how important they have become to New Zealanders who require their services in the realm of CCTV drain inspections and work-over reports.

As leaders in the CCTV drain inspection industry, they are experts when it comes to all things drain related. Whether you’re a surveyor, architect, builder, drainlayer, new home owner or simply someone interested in learning more about drainage, Drainage TV can help you, as they are fully equipped to carry out your CCTV drainage surveys.

CCTV drain inspections are used for a variety of reasons, from identifying the location of your drains, checking the condition of drains to providing the required information for your building consent, and all of their operators are fully qualified and have current Watercare Health & Safety cards.

Drainage TV have the camera technology to provide the clear pictures you need, and can get a clear image of the smallest drainage locations with a 25 to 75mm colour camera with LCD lighting. Their mainline tractor cameras are used for inspecting council drains 100mm and upwards, so whether you're building, renovating, installing a new drain, if there’s a blockage or any other issue, they have a range of high-tech cameras to survey the problem.

Did you know you can also review your footage online? Only Drainage TV Ltd offers easy online review of your CCTV drain inspection – speeding up the whole process.

The versatility of their inspection concept, range of camera sizes and variety of mobility units enables Drainage TV’s inspections to be carried out almost everywhere. They provide services to both residential and commercial clients seeking CCTV drainage inspection services, so for more information on preconstruction inspection and smoke testing please go to www.drainagetv.co.nz .