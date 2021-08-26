Roof Auckland Explain How to Deal with Super Six Roofing

As most people are now well aware, asbestos used to be very popular with building material manufacturers. It was fireproof, versatile, and, most importantly, affordable. As a result, it was commonplace in many thousands of building products like Super Six roofing that could see the need for asbestos removal in the future.

It took several decades for manufacturers to realise that asbestos was, in fact, harmful to human health. In the meantime, tens of thousands of buildings throughout New Zealand were being erected with this deadly mineral. Today, we’re dealing with the consequences.

Super Six roofing is a trade name for asbestos-cement sheet roofing materials that proved popular for decades, and unlike corrugated metal roofing Super Six roofing was deeper and wider.

Roof Auckland say if your asbestos roof is in good condition, it will probably not be releasing the fibres into the air. The risk mainly begins once your roof undergoes structural damage due to weather conditions or general wear and tear. If you notice tiles have become dislodged or damaged on your roof, this is the time to call in a professional asbestos specialist.

Roof Auckland can inspect your roof and discuss the various solutions, including removing it, sealing, encapsulating and enclosing it, and if you choose to remove your asbestos roof, that is where they can come in. They offer an expert roof repair and roof replacement service across all residential and commercial properties in Auckland.

It’s important to note that Super Six roofing can contaminate rainwater supplies

from asbestos removal experts has often revealed millions of asbestos fibres within rainwater. It can also stay present in your home’s guttering. Asbestos and environmental businesses in the past have tested dirt and wind-blown dust in home guttering systems, only to find they contain large amounts of friable asbestos.

Super Six roofing, or other asbestos-contaminated building materials, can cause homeowners to experience many sleepless nights, but fortunately, there are options galore for how to address the problem moving forward. The first thing you need to do is get in touch with licenced and specialist asbestos removalists like Roof Auckland, and they can then provide many different options for how you can proceed, and for more information on roof repairs Auckland and roofing companies Auckland at https://www.roofauckland.nz .