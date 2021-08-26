Happy Customers at Bathrooms in Auckland

AUCKLAND

The following are written from Bathrooms in Auckland clients, certifying their character, conduct and excellence in delivering what they promise, and their clients’ feedback reflects their morals, proving that ethical business creates happy clients.



"From our first meeting with Jason when he came to measure & quote we were enthused with his energy and vision. The quotes and plans were prompt, and throughout the renovation, Jason has been very accessible and easy to communicate with. I am so pleased we took his advice and installed a gas hot water system. We love our new bathrooms and would gladly recommend Bathrooms in Auckland as a reputable and reliable business to use". Mark, Takapuna.



"Jason and Dayna’s service was excellent from quoting to finish. Their communication was spot on, the standard of work was excellent and all the subcontractors were helpful and pleasant to deal with. All the work was completed in the time frame estimated. I am delighted that I chose to use them and would recommend them." Sarah, Remuera.



"I can’t recommend Bathrooms in Auckland highly enough. What could have been a really stressful project tuned into an easy one. It was kept simple, on time, on budget and full of consultation from start to finish. Everything that was promised was delivered. Jason always turned up when he said he would. If he was going to be a few minutes late he would send a text!! I can’t tell you how nice it was working with such a professional tradesperson. My dreadful old seventies bathroom is now the most amazing space! Thank you so much Jason & Dayna! If anyone wants to call me I am happy to talk with you about my experience. 027 246 9686. Catherine." Catherine, New Lynn.

"Absolutely thrilled with my experience with Bathrooms in Auckland - Jas, Dayna and the other contractors that were on-site, were a pleasure to work with. From my first meeting with Jas, my fears around undertaking a bathroom renovation disappeared. The project was delivered on-time, on-budget and it was really exciting to see the old become new. Great communication, and Jas is a problem solver by nature. Would recommend them to anyone, and already have! Thanks so much for my beautiful new bathroom, I know we are going to enjoy it for years to come!" Dora, Beach Haven.

